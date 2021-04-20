3AW
Brett Sutton explains why those under 50 are being told to avoid the AstraZeneca vaccine when possible

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Brett Sutton explains why those under 50 are being told to avoid the AstraZeneca vaccine when possible

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer says the reason those under 50 are being advised to avoid the AstraZeneca vaccine, when possible, is simply a case of risk-benefit analysis.

Brett Sutton told 3AW Breakfast it was still unclear whether there was any age-link to rare blood clotting episodes.

“It’s about the risk-benefit,” he explained.

“The risk of serious illness (from COVID-19) is lower, the younger you get.”

Professor Sutton will be among those to receive the vaccine today.

Click PLAY below to hear Brett Sutton speak with Ross and Russel

(Photo by Wayne Taylor/Getty Images)

