Brian Lake arrested and charged over string of alleged offences

2 hours ago
Brian Lake will spend Thursday night behind bars after the three-time premiership player was arrested again.

Police confirmed they’d arrested a 37-year-old Caroline Springs man over an alleged incident at an Aintree house, shortly after 9.30pm on April 2.

He’s been charged with offences including stalking, entering a place likely to cause a breach of the peace, theft, criminal damage and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

He was due to appear before the Sunshine Magistrates’ Court today.

