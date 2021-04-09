3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brian Robson shares one of the more remarkable stories you’ll ever hear!

2 hours ago
3aw drive
Article image for Brian Robson shares one of the more remarkable stories you’ll ever hear!

A homesick Welsh man who helped convince two men to help “mail” him home from Melbourne in a wooden crate wants to find them, more than 50 years on.

Brian Robson shared his remarkable story with 3AW Drive on Friday.

He was a homesick young man in 1965 when he managed to convince the two men, of Irish descent, to nail him in a wooden crate on a flight to be flown back to London.

Their names were John and Paul and they’d be at least in their 70s now.

“I’ve tried to track them down but never succeeded,” Mr Robson said.

He spent almost two days locked inside but eventually made his way home, via Los Angeles.

“It was terribly uncomfortable,” he said.

He’s lucky to alive.

Click PLAY below to hear his remarkable story on 3AW

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332