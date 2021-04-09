Brian Robson shares one of the more remarkable stories you’ll ever hear!

A homesick Welsh man who helped convince two men to help “mail” him home from Melbourne in a wooden crate wants to find them, more than 50 years on.

Brian Robson shared his remarkable story with 3AW Drive on Friday.

He was a homesick young man in 1965 when he managed to convince the two men, of Irish descent, to nail him in a wooden crate on a flight to be flown back to London.

Their names were John and Paul and they’d be at least in their 70s now.

“I’ve tried to track them down but never succeeded,” Mr Robson said.

He spent almost two days locked inside but eventually made his way home, via Los Angeles.

“It was terribly uncomfortable,” he said.

He’s lucky to alive.

