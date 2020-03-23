The Melbourne bride + groom who who practiced social distancing on the alter
Talk about a sign of the times!
This photo captured the moment when a Melbourne bride and groom ditched a kiss for an elbow bump at their wedding.
Ross and John tracked down the bride, Michelle Herd, who said instinct kicked in amid these strange times.
Photo: Published here with the permission of the happy couple, copyrighted by warrenphotography.