3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The Melbourne bride + groom who..

The Melbourne bride + groom who who practiced social distancing on the alter

7 hours ago
Ross and John

From the Rumour File

Talk about a sign of the times!

This photo captured the moment when a Melbourne bride and groom ditched a kiss for an elbow bump at their wedding.


(c) warrenphotography

Ross and John tracked down the bride, Michelle Herd, who said instinct kicked in amid these strange times.

Click PLAY to hear from Michelle

Photo: Published here with the permission of the happy couple, copyrighted by warrenphotography.

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.