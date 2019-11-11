Bright sparks: ATM thieves start a grass fire by dragging it behind getaway car

Four thieves remain on the run after stealing an ATM and sparking a grassfire this morning.

The ram-raid unfolded at a Caltex store on the Goulburn Valley Highway at Numurkah about 1.40am.

After smashing the ATM free with a ute, the four thieves tried to load the machine onto the back of their vehicle.

But that was too hard, so they came up with another plan.

They tied the ATM to the back the ute and dragged it from the scene.

The sparks caused by the friction of the machine dragging behind their car ignited a grass fire about 1km from the scene.

CFA crews brought the blaze under control before 3am.

An advice message was issued due to the smoke.

The thieves remain on the run.

