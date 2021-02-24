3AW
Brisbane ‘can see the finish line’ in bid to host 2032 Olympics

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
The International Olympic Committee has named Brisbane as the “preferred city candidate” for the 2032 Summer Olympics.

CEO of the Australian Olympic Committee, Matt Carroll, says it’s not a sure thing yet, but he’s confident Brisbane will host the games.

“We haven’t won yet but certainly we can see the finish line,” he told Ross and Russel.

Mr Carroll says Brisbane could lose the opportunity if it fails to meet the requirements of the IOC, but that’s unlikely.

“I don’t think that will happen, quite frankly, because I think this country can meet those requirements,” he said.

“That goes down to things such as health and wellbeing for the athletes, transport, security, all the things that go into running a major event.”

