Brisbane hotel cleaner tests positive to UK strain of COVID-19

7 hours ago
Health authorities have confirmed the Brisbane hotel quarantine cleaner diagnosed with COVID-19 has been infected with the UK’s contagious strain.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was a worker at the Grand Chancellor at Spring Hill and had worked a shift on January 2.

Health officials say the woman did everything right and has been co-operative.

It has prompted a warning for anyone with symptoms in Brisbane to get tested.

It’s the first locally acquired case in the state in over 110 days, and the first time the UK strain virus has been detected in the community and not in hotel quarantine.

 

