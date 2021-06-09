Brisbane radio host shares what Queenslanders think of ‘selfish’ COVID-positive Melburnian

A Brisbane radio host says Queenslanders are furious that a Melbourne couple with COVID-19 broke restrictions travelled to their state.

The pair left Melbourne on June 1, travelled through NSW and arrived in Queensland on June 5.

They visited Goondiwindi and Toowoomba before staying with relatives in Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast.

The woman tested positive on Wednesday, and her 44-year-old partner has now also tested positive to the virus.

4BC Drive host, Scott Emerson, says it was only by chance that the woman’s COVID-positive status was identified.

“They’re staying with friends and family there and the partner wants to get a COVID test because he’s got to go to work,” he told Ross and Russel.

“He goes to get the COVID test and she goes ‘Oh I might do that myself’ even though she’s had symptoms for days. She lost her sense of smell days earlier when she was in NSW!

“She only goes and gets a COVID test because her husband wants to get a job here, and that’s how they found out!”

Mr Emerson says Queenslanders are furious with the woman.

“She didn’t get exemption to come up to Queensland … she didn’t go into quarantine … and she’s been going to site, after site, after site,” he said.

“She’s been sick for days, probably since she was in NSW!

“The selfishness of this couple, coming up into Queensland, breaking all the laws, have potentially put our own good record at risk.”

