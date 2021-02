Brisbane appears to be a “shoe-in” to be announced as the host of the 2032 Olympic Games on Thursday, according to Gold Coast Suns chairman Tony Cochrane.

“That could be the worst kept secret in the world,” he told 3AW.

Cochrane said it was exciting news.

“I think it’s quite frankly, not just what Queensland needs, but what Australia needs,” he said on Sportsday.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock