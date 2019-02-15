British PM Theresa May alludes to Brexit as a mouldy jar of jam

It appears British PM Teresa May has some questionable pantry advice, telling her Cabinet that you wouldn’t “throw away a jar of jam if it has gone mouldy on top”.

In a strange Brexit metaphor, she says she scrapes off the mould and “eats the good preserve left underneath”.

Ross and John asked Lorraine Haase, spokesperson for Food Standards Australia New Zealand, if we should follow Mrs May’s advice.

“I would absolutely not do that,” Lorraine said.

“Mould can release toxins into food, and whether or not it releases those toxins depends on the moisture content and the density of the food.

“So jam is definitely one I would be throwing out.”

Click PLAY to hear the details

“Hard cheese for example, you can cut it off,” she said.