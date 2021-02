British people are being asked to volunteer to be injected with COVID-19.

The government-funded study will begin within weeks and will involve as many as 90 healthy people, aged 18-30.

They’ll be paid about $8000 (AUD) for the near three-week stay in hospital.

The study is a bid to learn more about how the coronavirus is transmitted and the immune system’s response.

It’s hoped it will help with the development of effective treatments.