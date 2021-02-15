3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Broadmeadows on high alert as new COVID-19 exposure sites listed

7 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Broadmeadows on high alert as new COVID-19 exposure sites listed

Several Broadmeadows locations have been added to Victoria’s list of potential exposure sites for COVID-19.

BonBon Bakery and Sacca’s Fruit World in Broadmeadows have both been deemed Tier One exposure sites.

Anyone who was at the bakery between 12.30pm and 12.45pm last Tuesday, February 9, or the fruit and vegetable shop between 12.30pm and 1pm on the same day, must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

The Health Department says Fergusson Plarre Bakehouse in Broadmeadows, which was previously listed as a Tier One exposure site, is no longer and exposure site.

Broadmeadows Central has been declared a Tier Three exposure site.

Anyone who was in the shopping centre from 12.15pm to 1.15pm last Tuesday, February 9 is urged to monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if the symptoms develop.

See the full list of exposure sites HERE.

Image: Google Maps

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332