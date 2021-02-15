Broadmeadows on high alert as new COVID-19 exposure sites listed

Several Broadmeadows locations have been added to Victoria’s list of potential exposure sites for COVID-19.

BonBon Bakery and Sacca’s Fruit World in Broadmeadows have both been deemed Tier One exposure sites.

Anyone who was at the bakery between 12.30pm and 12.45pm last Tuesday, February 9, or the fruit and vegetable shop between 12.30pm and 1pm on the same day, must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

The Health Department says Fergusson Plarre Bakehouse in Broadmeadows, which was previously listed as a Tier One exposure site, is no longer and exposure site.

Broadmeadows Central has been declared a Tier Three exposure site.

Anyone who was in the shopping centre from 12.15pm to 1.15pm last Tuesday, February 9 is urged to monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if the symptoms develop.

Image: Google Maps