Brooke Corte named as new host of Money News

Respected business journalist Brooke Corte as the new host of 3AW’s Money News program.

Brooke takes the reins from Ross Greenwood, who last week announced he will take a break from radio after 2019.

Money News has covered the latest news business and finance news weeknight from 7-8pm for many years.

Brooke Corte has been a business journalist for nearly 20 years, spending most of that time as an anchor on 24-hour business channel, Sky News Business. Brooke led the coverage and analysis of the biggest business and economic stories for a decade, and also performed the role of Chief Business Reporter.

After spending three years as host of the First Edition national breakfast show on Sky News, Brooke became the face of the Your Money channel’s flagship program, Your Money Live, dedicated to personal finance and economic news.

“We’re at a crucial juncture as a country in terms of finance and business, so I am thrilled to be given this opportunity to host a dedicated money program in 2020,” Corte said.

“After the events of this year, it’s clear there has never been a more important time to understand the value of our money and the stories that impact on our household finances.

“It is a real privilege to join Macquarie Radio, with the outstanding broadcasters on air right around the country, and I look forward to joining them.”

Macquarie Media’s Head of Content, Greg Byrnes, was thrilled with the appointment.

“Money News is an integral part of our program schedule wrapping the day in business and giving listeners what they need to know on the way home,” he said.

“I’m very happy that a journalist of Brooke’s calibre will take over the reins as the show moves into 2020.”