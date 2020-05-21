Brother of Bourke Street killer jailed over NYE terror plot

The brother of the slain 2018 Bourke Street killer has been jailed for 10 years over a New Years Eve terror plot.

Ali Khalif Shire Ali planned to fire shots into crowds at Federation Square, seconds before midnight, in 2017.

The 23-year-old then planned to take hostages, anticipating he would then be taken out by police.

He also considered using a knife, a bomb and a truck to mow down crowds.

He spilled his plan to undercover police, thinking they could help him source a firearm.

Supreme Court Justice, John Champion, found the deadly plot was motivated by religion.

The court also found he was heavily influenced by his brother, who would go on to fatally stab Pellegrini’s owner Sisto Malaspina.

Ali rescinded his allegiance to Islamic State following his arrest.

He’ll be eligible for release in five more years.