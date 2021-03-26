Brother of one of the Eastern Freeway police officers writes a tribute song (and provides an update on Millie!)

The brother of one of the four police officers killed in the Eastern Freeway tragedy has written and released a song in tribute to his sibling.

“It’s not just for me,” Alex Prestney told Neil Mitchell.

“This goes out to everybody in the same situation I am, because I know I’m not alone.”

He also provided an update on Millie the puppy!

