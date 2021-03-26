3AW
Brother of one of the Eastern Freeway police officers writes a tribute song (and provides an update on Millie!)

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Brother of one of the Eastern Freeway police officers writes a tribute song (and provides an update on Millie!)

The brother of one of the four police officers killed in the Eastern Freeway tragedy has written and released a song in tribute to his sibling.

“It’s not just for me,” Alex Prestney told Neil Mitchell.

“This goes out to everybody in the same situation I am, because I know I’m not alone.”

He also provided an update on Millie the puppy!

Click HERE or play below to listen to the song!

Click PLAY below to hear Alex speak with Neil!

News
