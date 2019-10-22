Walker brother appeals prison sentence over vicious footy fan bashing

One of the brothers jailed over a vicious attack on two footy fans in September last year has lodged an appealed over his sentence.

Brothers Dominic and Sam Walker and their friend Benjamin Fitt pleaded guilty to the shocking attack, which happened outside the Pullman hotel in East Melbourne.

Dominic Walker was on Tuesday sentenced to 12 months in prison and Sam Walker received a six-month sentence.

Fitt will serve four months in prison.

All three men received two-year community corrections orders.

But, less than two hours later, Sam Walker had lodged an appeal and applied for bail, which was granted.

The Walker brothers are the sons of Tim Walker QC and grandsons of 2000 Australian of the Year recipient Sir Gustav Nossal.

(Image: Nine News)