Brothers sentenced over brutal attack on high ranking cop

Two brothers who bashed one of Victoria’s top police officers on the grounds of an elite private school last year have been sentenced.

Jay Stephens, 21, and Isaiah Stevens, 19, bashed Assistant Commissioner Chris O’Neill in Toorak last June, after they were kicked off a train at Heyington Station.

Mr O’Neill saw the pair and suspected they were up to trouble, so followed them on to the grounds of St Kevin’s College.

When the off-duty police officer confronted the brothers, they repeatedly kicked and punched him in the head and chest in a brutal attack which left the victim with broken ribs and bleeding on the brain.

In sentencing today, County Court Judge Paul Lacava said Jay Stephens started the attack and younger brother Isaiah foolishly joined in later.

Jay Stephens was sentenced to 20 months in jail, while Isiah Stephens received a community corrections order and must do 200 hours of unpaid community work.

The pair, who were both drug and alcohol affected at the time of the attack, do not recall the attack.

Image: Victoria Police