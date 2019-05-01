3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Brunswick mural of Jacinda Ardern..

Brunswick mural of Jacinda Ardern set to go ahead

2 hours ago
3aw mornings

A mural of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern embracing a Muslim woman after the Christchurch attacks on a Brunswick silo is all but certain to get the go-ahead.

But Neil Mitchell has questioned the selection of image.

Moreland City Council will vote on the matter next Wednesday after more than $11,000 was raised on gofundme.

“It’s a very powerful image,” Councillor Oscar Yildiz said on 3AW Mornings.

“It will be a beacon of tolerance and will illustrate Moreland’s respect for the many cultures and faiths that exist in the city.”

It will be painted on the 75-foot Tinning Street silo.

“It was an iconic photo, I don’t argue with that, but what’s it got to do with us?” Neil Mitchell asked.

“Why not choose an iconic Australian image?”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332