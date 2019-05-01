Brunswick mural of Jacinda Ardern set to go ahead

A mural of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern embracing a Muslim woman after the Christchurch attacks on a Brunswick silo is all but certain to get the go-ahead.

But Neil Mitchell has questioned the selection of image.

Moreland City Council will vote on the matter next Wednesday after more than $11,000 was raised on gofundme.

“It’s a very powerful image,” Councillor Oscar Yildiz said on 3AW Mornings.

“It will be a beacon of tolerance and will illustrate Moreland’s respect for the many cultures and faiths that exist in the city.”

It will be painted on the 75-foot Tinning Street silo.

“It was an iconic photo, I don’t argue with that, but what’s it got to do with us?” Neil Mitchell asked.

“Why not choose an iconic Australian image?”

