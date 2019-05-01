Brunswick mural of Jacinda Ardern set to go ahead
A mural of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern embracing a Muslim woman after the Christchurch attacks on a Brunswick silo is all but certain to get the go-ahead.
But Neil Mitchell has questioned the selection of image.
Moreland City Council will vote on the matter next Wednesday after more than $11,000 was raised on gofundme.
“It’s a very powerful image,” Councillor Oscar Yildiz said on 3AW Mornings.
“It will be a beacon of tolerance and will illustrate Moreland’s respect for the many cultures and faiths that exist in the city.”
It will be painted on the 75-foot Tinning Street silo.
“It was an iconic photo, I don’t argue with that, but what’s it got to do with us?” Neil Mitchell asked.
“Why not choose an iconic Australian image?”
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings