Brunswick West man arrested over fatal shooting of gangland figure

6 hours ago
Image: Victoria Police

A man has been arrested in relation to the shooting death of gangland figure Richard Mladenich almost 20 years ago.

Detectives swooped on the 44-year-old Brunswick West man this morning, in a major breakthrough in the case.

He will now be interviewed by police in relation to the murder, as well as the alleged trafficking of cocaine and vehicle insurance fraud matters.

Mladenich, who was best known for his role as hitman Carl Williams’ bodyguard, was fatally shot in a room at St Kilda’s Esquire Motel in May 2000.

He was 37-years-old at the time.

A one million dollar reward for information relating to the murder is still on offer.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

