Budj Bim close World Heritage Listing

Budj Bim, home to the remains of an ancient Aboriginal aquaculture system in south-western Victoria, is one step away from gaining a coveted place on the World Heritage List.

The Age reports that comes following a decision by the International Council of Monuments and Sites in Paris.

Budj Bim is an extinct volcano, about one hour north of Portland.

Chief Operating Officer of Parks Victoria, Simon Talbot, says its an amazing site that not many Victorians happen to know about.

“Budj Bim holds a vast network of wetlands that was constructed by first nation people, it contains evidence of a system used to farm and smoke eels and fish,” says Mr Talbot.

“It was permanent settlement, with huts and house remains that have been protected by Gunditjmara people.”

Located 20 kilometres inland from the coast, between Portland and Warrnambool, the site is one step away from receiving the global recognition it deserves.

“The story line and artifacts date back about six and half thousand years,” says Mr Talbot.

“You’ve got agriculture and stone huts older than the pyramids or Stonehenge.

“The only other World Heritage listed site in Victoria is Queen Vic Building.”

If it goes ahead Victoria will be home to a site up there with Uluru in terms of global significance.

