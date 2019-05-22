‘Bugger off, Bill’: Shorten reportedly trying to block Albo’s tilt at Labor leadership

Defeated Labor leader Bill Shorten has reportedly ‘stunned colleagues’ by trying to hinder Anthony Albanese’s tilt at becoming his successor.

The race for the Labor leadership currently looks a battle between Albanese and Chris Bowen.

“Apparently he doesn’t want to see Albo as leader,” Neil Mitchell said on 3AW Mornings.

“Back off, Bill.

“Butt out, Bill.

“Bugger off, Bill.

“I would have thought you’d be the last person Labor would listen to at the moment after having lost the unlosable.

“It’s not all your fault, Bill Shorten, but you wear it.

“They want change, they need change and maybe you’re right about Albo, but you’ve got to stay out of it.

“You are no longer a powerbroker.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW