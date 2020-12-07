Builders blindsided by ‘devastating’ last minute licence change banning them from work

Hundreds of registered builders have been blindsided after receiving just four days notice that their licences would no longer permit them to enter contracts or receive building permits.

Tony, a building manager of 15 years, says the domestic builder (manager) category, which he is registered under, will soon cease to exist.

“Most domestic builder managers believed we had 18 months to rectify or change our licences… The Victorian Building Authority (VBA) had notified us that as of June 30 2022 that category will no longer exist,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

But on November 27, builders working under the category were informed that, as of December 1 this year, they would no longer be permitted to enter contracts and would not be eligible for building permits.

“Essentially we’ve been told we can’t work anymore,” Tony said.

“To be blindsided like this, just as we’re coming out of COVID and trying to get back to work, it’s pretty devastating.”

Barry, another builder affected, says his clients have been left in a difficult position.

“I had three contracts signed, ready to go for building permits to be issued, and now these clients are left in limbo with no builder, and if they don’t sign the contract by the 31st of December they’re going to lose the grant from the Victorian government for new home builders,” he told Tony Jones.

The VBA gave 3AW Mornings the following statement in response:

“The Victorian Building Authority is working with practitioners and industry associations to support Domestic Builder Manager (DB-M) registration holders to transition to another registration class. “Practitioners with open permits will be able to close them out under the normal process. “We know that there is a small group of practitioners who had work in the pipeline, those practitioners should contact the VBA and we will assist them on a case by case basis.”

