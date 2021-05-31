Building industry clarifies confusion over lockdown renovation rules

The CEO of Master Builders Victoria has clarified confusion over which construction and maintenance jobs may continue during Victoria’s lockdown.

She says a miscommunication on Thursday, when the lockdown began, confused many.

“We were told that work in occupied premises could continue,” Master Builders Victoria CEO Rebecca Casson told Ross and Russel.

“However we were later told that wasn’t to be the case.”

Under the lockdown restrictions, renovations or works — including pool installations, painting, landscaping, solar installation and garden maintenance in homes or apartments which are occupied — are not permitted.

The only work which can take place in occupied homes is essential maintenance which is required to protect health, safety and wellbeing of humans, and services to support the ongoing provision of utilities to homes.

