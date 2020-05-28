3AW
Buildings set alight and shops looted as Minneapolis protests turn violent

6 hours ago
NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA

Violent protests throughout the US city of Minneapolis, sparked by the killing of an African American man in police custody, have escalated in their third day.

George Floyd died after being restrained by four police officers on Monday, including one who held his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed.

The police involved have been fired, but protesters are calling for the officers to face charges for their actions.

The death has sparked rioting, looting and protesting.

The windows of the local police station have been smashed, while shops have been set alight.

A man was fatally shot on Wednesday night near the protests. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

Community leader Reverend Al Sharpton says this wouldn’t have happened, if police in the similar case of Eric Garner six years ago had been prosecuted.

“This prosecution goes down, so where not somewhere five years from now saying they should have prosecuted,” he said.

Image: Anadolu Agency / Getty

