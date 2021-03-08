3AW
Bulleen home invasion: Knife-wielding trio assault man in his home

13 mins ago
Ross and Russel
The front door of a Bulleen home has been left hanging off its hinges following an aggravated home invasion.

Three offenders with knives smashed their way into home in Lilian Street around 1am.

The trio then assaulted a male who was inside, before fleeing.

The 34-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police are investigating whether they were the invaders and residents were known to each other.

