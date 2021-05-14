3AW
  • Home
  • News
  • Bulleen kindergarten closed after being..

Bulleen kindergarten closed after being trashed by thieves

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Outside of kindergarten building

A kindergarten in Melbourne’s north-east has been forced to turn away children today after it was trashed by thieves overnight.

The offenders forced their way into Vista Valley Kindergarten, smashing items off shelves while searching for valuables.

Marianne, a caller to Neil Mitchell’s program, says the kinder is closed today while the building is cleaned up.

“All the contents of shelves and bookcases all thrown all over the place, and they stole our equipment,” she said.

“Kinder was cancelled today but hopefully we’ll have it ready back and running on Monday.

“Our kinder staff don’t get paid to clean up other people’s mess. They get paid to teach our children!”

Press PLAY below to hear Marianne’s call about the break in

Image: Google Maps 

Neil Mitchell
News
