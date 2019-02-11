Bullets “narrowly miss head” of breastfeeding mum in terrifying incident

A mother has been left terrified after bullet fragments narrowly missed her head while she was breastfeeding at her Mill Park home.

Two shots were fired at the Romano Avenue home about 4.30am on Monday last week in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity.

Police said the 28-year-old woman and 15-month-old baby were unharmed, thankfully, as well as the 28-year-old father who was asleep in the bed next to her.

“She heard the bang and something whiz past her head,” Acting Detective Sergeant Phil Crawford told 3AW Mornings.

“She didn’t realise what had happened, initially, until the police came and told her a shot had gone through her window.

“They’re a young family new to the area, they’d just moved in only 6-8 weeks ago.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report on www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

