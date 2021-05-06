Bunnings to fork out half a million dollars in gift cards after bungled police offer

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

More than 17,000 Police Association Victoria members will be sent $30 Bunnings gift cards after a bungled deal.

On Thursday, the Rumour File was told a promotion between Bunnings and the Police Association Victoria had been withdrawn after it was found to go against the hardware store’s terms and conditions.

Police Association Victoria members were invited to join the hardware store’s PowerPass program, which offers discounts and is available to businesses and tradies with an ABN.

But the retailer later discovered the deal with police was in breach of its PowerPass terms and conditions.

As an apology, Bunnings will send out more than $500,000 worth of gift cards to Police Association members.

