Burger King drops ‘racist’ ad after backlash

Burger King in New Zealand has scrapped an Instagram advertisement following online backlash.

The advertisement, which featuring diners trying to eat a new Vietnamese-inspired burger with chopsticks, was blasted as racist.

Dr Shameem Black, Fellow in the Department of Gender, Media and Cultural Studies at Australian National University told Tom Elliott the ad was “very insensitive.”

“I can see why it is causing quite an outcry on social media,” she said.

“The problem is not so much about chopsticks, but about a community that feels like it is being mocked.”

Tom disagreed.

“Many Western people struggle to use chopsticks,” he said.

“Isn’t it okay to make fun of that?”

Burger King has issued an apology for the ad.