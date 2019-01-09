Burglar makes himself at home during break-in

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A burglar has made himself at home during a break-in at Laverton North.

The man is believed to have jumped the fence, breaking into the home on Robertson Street about 11am on Friday morning.

Once inside, police say the burglar washed his clothes, had a shower, trimmed his toe-nails and stole some food – though not necessarily in that order – before one of the residents returned home.

The man fled the scene – the person who’d found him was not harmed.

Anybody with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.