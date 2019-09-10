‘Burn out’ to blame for an increase in Australians taking sick days

One in three businesses are reporting an increase in sick leave taken by employees in the past year with one of the main contributors said to be traffic congestion and longer commute times.

CEO of Australian Payroll Association, Tracy Angwin, told 3AW Drive said ‘burn out’ from bringing work home is also a large contributing factor.

“Increase in digital and mobile economy means you often have your work follow you home, this can lead to burn out,” said Ms Angwin.

“On top of this, the flu and common cold are present as ever.

“We’re certainly seeing an increase in ‘stress leave’ and the World Health Organisation has officially identified ‘burn out’ as a new sickness.

“Switching off your mobile phone at night is a good start to combating it.”

