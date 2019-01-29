Big delays after car fire prompts closure of Burnley Tunnel

Delays are building back to the West Gate Bridge after a car fire prompted the closure of all inbound lanes of the Burnley Tunnel this afternoon.

The MFB sent five appliances to extinguish the fire, but the tunnel’s sprinkler system also activated.

VicRoads spokesperson Andrew Crook told Tom Elliott lanes reopened just after 4pm.

“It was a pretty spectacular scene as you might imagine,” he said.

“The sprinkler system was dumping a lot of water into the tunnel.”

VicRoads advises motorists to take the Montague Street or Kings Way exits to find another way through, and to allow extra time.

All lanes have now reopened but traffic is moving slowly.

Emergency services are on site.

VicRoads engineers are monitoring conditions in real-time and will adjust signals on surrounding roads as needed to keep traffic moving in the area.

Burnley Tunnel closed due to a vehicle fire that is now extinguished. Emergency services are on site and delays are building back to the West Gate Bridge. Please avoid the area #victraffic pic.twitter.com/6wZcahwetY — Linkt Melbourne (@LinktMelbourne) January 29, 2019

Image: 3AW listener Shehan