Bus driver struck in head in Melbourne’s east

Disaster was narrowly averted after a bus driver was struck in the head in Mount Waverley this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Solomon Street and Huntingdale Road after reports an object had gone through a bus window and hit the driver in the head.

Several passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident, but left the scene before police arrived.

The driver, a man in his sixties, has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au.