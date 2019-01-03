‘Bus rage’: Peninsula drivers copping it as summer traffic causes long waits

Bus drivers claim they’re being targeted by frustrated and angry passengers who are sick of lengthy traffic delays on the Mornington Peninsula.

The trouble spot is along Route 788, which runs from Frankston to Portsea via Rosebud.

In many cases, passengers are having to wait for 30 minutes and sometimes as long as an hour for a bus, because they are being held up by summer traffic.

Tony Morton from the Public Transport Users Association says the buses need a priority lane.

“Or even look at traffic priority for buses,” he told 3AW Mornings.

