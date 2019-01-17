Bus rolls in dramatic fashion on Eastern Freeway

A PTV bus has rolled on the Eastern Freeway.

3AW has received multiple calls about the incident, near the Chandler Highway overpass.

The bus ended up on grass in between inbound and outbound traffic.

Wire barriers stopped it from spearing over the highway into oncoming traffic.

Ambulance Victoria confirmed one man had been taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with minor injuries.

The incident has caused major traffic problems on the Eastern.

PIC: Twitter / @humpjbear1