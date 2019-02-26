Buses to replace trains on several major Melbourne train lines for most of April

Commuters can expect a painful few weeks in April, with the government revealing several major lines will be closed for work on the Metro Tunnel.

Buses will replace trains on the Cranbourne, Pakenham, Frankston, Sandringham, Glen Waverley and Mernda lines between April 1 and 23.

The Gippsland, Geelong and Warrnambool lines will also be impacted.

The free tram zone will be extended in an effort to soften the blow.

But Neil Mitchell is expecting chaos, given the closures will coincide with the start of the AFL season and Easter.

Richmond station won’t be in action.

“It’s going to be bedlam,” Neil said.