Bushfire brandalaism: Advertising posters town down and replaced with political street art

4 hours ago
THE RUMOUR FILE

Advertising posters in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane have been torn down and replaced with political street art.

More than 40 artists have designed posters which started appearing in advertising windows across the country late last week.

The guerrilla art movement, dubbed ‘bushfire brandalism’ takes aim against climate change deniers.

A QR code in the corner of the posters links to a GoFundMe account raising funds for fire relief for first nations communities.

Many of the posters have already been removed.

 

