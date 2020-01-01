‘Very, very close to homes’: Fire threatens homes in Sunbury

Click here for the latest emergency warning information.

Firefighters on the ground and in the air are battling a blaze in Melbourne’s north-west.

The fire on Canterbury Avenue is travelling north-east towards The Parkway and Enterprize Avenue.

State Control Centre spokesperson Luke Heagerty said the fire is “very, very close to houses”.

“We may see the fire reaching back fences,” he told 3AW’s Nick McCallum.

“Our advice is to leave now and head towards Sunbury along Racecourse Road, that’s the safest option.”

Sunbury resident Sue said she and her husband had decided to follow the recommendation of emergency services leave their home.

“To paint a picture for you, all the houses in the area are on 2.5 acre blocks, so it’s semi-rural,” she said.

“CFA are doing a fantastic job and they’ve lined the outer perimeter fence line of the houses ready to fight.

“We’ve had the water bombing helicopter bombing for about two hours.”

Image (above): Cam Buchanan