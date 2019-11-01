Bushfire forces closure of Hume Freeway

The Hume Freeway was closed in both directions for almost two hours this afternoon, due to a bushfire.

Firefighters are battling grass fires on the median strop of the Hume Freeway in Clonbinane, near Wandong.

The freeway has been closed in both directions.

Broadford/Wandong Road is also closed to traffic.

Fourteen fire trucks are fighting the blaze, which is under control.

Caller Steve said he saw the fire start.

“We were driving up the Hume and following a caravan and its tyre exploded … and because of the wire barriers he couldn’t pull over, so he drove for about another kilometre and a half, pulling his caravan, and it slowly disintegrated,” he said.

“Sparks flew off the side and it started a bushfire.

“By the time he actually pulled over about half of his rim was missing.”

