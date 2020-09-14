Business advocates say latest financial grant is ‘not even close to enough’

Business advocates have welcomed the fresh support package from the Victorian government, but say it’s not enough.

75,000 eligible businesses with payrolls up to $10 million will receive grants of between $10,000 and $20,000.

Small Business Ombudsman Kate Carnell told Neil Mitchell that while the move was a step in the right direction, more help would still be needed.

“To be closed for three months after being closed earlier in the year, there are many, many businesses that will really struggle to get through this,” she said.

“Which is the reason that things like the deferred pay roll tax is sort of almost laughable, really, for some of them.

“It’s not going to be even close to enough.”

