Business advocates welcome latest changes to worker office caps

Victoria’s public servants will be required to work from their main office at least three days a week under the latest adjustment to the state’s COVID-19 policy.

Neil Mitchell had a red hot tip about that development, which was confirmed by government on Tuesday.

It comes as the government completely lifts the cap on office density limits in the private sector.

100 per cent of workers can return to the office from next week.

“It’s great news,” Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Paul Guerra

“The city gets the opportunity to come alive.”

