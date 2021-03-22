3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Business advocates welcome latest changes..

Business advocates welcome latest changes to worker office caps

8 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Business advocates welcome latest changes to worker office caps

Victoria’s public servants will be required to work from their main office at least three days a week under the latest adjustment to the state’s COVID-19 policy.

Neil Mitchell had a red hot tip about that development, which was confirmed by government on Tuesday.

It comes as the government completely lifts the cap on office density limits in the private sector.

100 per cent of workers can return to the office from next week.

“It’s great news,” Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Paul Guerra

“The city gets the opportunity to come alive.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332