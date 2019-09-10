Business conditions and confidence slips despite tax cuts

Business conditions and confidence has fallen further amid concerns tax cuts are failing to boost the economy.

According to the NAB monthly business survey business conditions have dropped further and have been below average for some time.

NAB senior economist Gareth Spence tells John Stanley it could take time to discover if Australians spent their tax returns.

“I think the tax cuts will take a little while to pass through.

“But I guess we’re getting increasingly worried that we’ve seen very little evidence of a significant boost from the tax cuts.”

