Business leader blasts Daniel Andrews over latest lockdown

59 seconds ago
3aw drive

Business leaders continue to vent their anger at Daniel Andrews over the latest lockdown.

Chrissie Maus, General Manager of the Chapel Street Precinct Association, has gone as far as called for his resignation over the bungled hotel quarantine.

“What I want is for our Premier to stand up and be a leader,” she said.

“If he was in a corporate business right now he would have to fall on his sword, or he’d be fired.

“I want some accountability.”

