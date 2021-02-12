Business leader braces for another lockdown

Victorian business leader Paul Guerra says a third lockdown is looking inevitable.

He is imploring the government to make it “as short as possible” and is calling for a “complete review” into hotel quarantine.

He said shutting down businesses again would be brutal, even if only for a few days.

But the CEO of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce said there may be no other choice.

“It’ll be a massive hit, but if it’s what we need to do to make sure it doesn’t spread then that’s what we’ll have to do,” he said.

