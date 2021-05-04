Business leader responds to claims JobSeeker is to ‘blame’ for staff shortages

The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has shot down suggestions JobSeeker is to blame for a staff shortage in hospitality and events.

It comes following a report in The Herald Sun that quoted business owners who said people “just don’t want to work” because the money.

But Paul Guerra, chief executive of the VCCI, told Tom Elliott another factor was at play.

He said those industries were often large employers of international students and backpackers, who currently aren’t in the country due to COVID-19.

“That seems to be the driver,” he said.

