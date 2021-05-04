3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Business leader responds to claims..

Business leader responds to claims JobSeeker is to ‘blame’ for staff shortages

7 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Business leader responds to claims JobSeeker is to ‘blame’ for staff shortages

The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has shot down suggestions JobSeeker is to blame for a staff shortage in hospitality and events.

It comes following a report in The Herald Sun that quoted business owners who said people “just don’t want to work” because the money.

But Paul Guerra, chief executive of the VCCI, told Tom Elliott another factor was at play.

He said those industries were often large employers of international students and backpackers, who currently aren’t in the country due to COVID-19.

“That seems to be the driver,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear him explain more

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332