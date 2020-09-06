Business leader says Victoria should ‘use NSW as a guide’ for reopening

Business leaders have slammed Victoria’s reopening plan, saying another eight weeks of no trading for many businesses will have a devastating impact.

CEO of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VECCI), Paul Guerra, said industry leaders will keep advocating for the relaxation of the rules set out in the road map.

“We’ve got to get open sooner than eight weeks,” he told Ross and Russel.

“That parameter of five cases or lower is too tight for most businesses to be able to open in eight weeks time. It’s nowhere near what NSW is either.”

Mr Guerra said Victoria should not have tougher business reopening rules than NSW.

He says when Victoria reaches 25 new cases per day, business restrictions should be relaxed.

“Let’s use NSW as a guide,” he said.

“Whatever NSW is, we should be at the same level when we hit that parameter.

“It seems a little crazy that an outbreak in Lakes Entrance has an impact on what happens in Mildura.”

Press PLAY below for more.