Business leader slams Daniel Andrews for ‘knee-jerk’ border closure

30 seconds ago
3AW Mornings
A business leader has slammed Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Queensland Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk for their “knee-jerk” decisions to close the NSW borders.

CEO of the Small Business Council of Australia, Peter Strong, says the stopping and starting of the economy that comes with border closures is having a “devastating” impact on businesses.

Mr Strong says the borders prove Mr Andrews and Ms Palaszczuk haven’t learnt from from previous pandemic experiences.

“These border closures that are happening are knee-jerk reactions, there’s no doubt. We’ve done border closures before, we’ve learnt lots of lessons but it seems to us that nobody wants to apply any lessons at all, or they haven’t documented what they’ve learnt,” he said.

“There’s no professionalism to them, there’s no consultation.

“I think the Queensland Premier and the Victorian Premier consult with mirrors, there’s certainly no consultation with the business community.”

