3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Business leaders call for clarity..

Business leaders call for clarity on vaccines in the workplace

21 seconds ago
3AW Drive
Article image for Business leaders call for clarity on vaccines in the workplace

Business leaders are calling on the federal government and other bodies to advise employers on whether or not they can force staff to get a COVID-19 Vaccine.

The federal government has ordered 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, expected to be rolled out next month.

CEO of the Small Business Council Peter Strong says it’s about liability.

“If a staff member is pregnant and says I don’t want to work with people that aren’t vaccinated, because a pregnant woman can’t get the vaccine, who’s got the rights there, where does the employer stand in that situation?” He told Heidi Murphy, filling in for Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“We need clarity from the Human Rights Commission, we need clarity from the fair work system, and the government about where do we stand.

“Let’s get the information, let’s find out the problems and solve them.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

3AW Drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332