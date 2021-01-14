Business leaders call for clarity on vaccines in the workplace

Business leaders are calling on the federal government and other bodies to advise employers on whether or not they can force staff to get a COVID-19 Vaccine.

The federal government has ordered 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, expected to be rolled out next month.

CEO of the Small Business Council Peter Strong says it’s about liability.

“If a staff member is pregnant and says I don’t want to work with people that aren’t vaccinated, because a pregnant woman can’t get the vaccine, who’s got the rights there, where does the employer stand in that situation?” He told Heidi Murphy, filling in for Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“We need clarity from the Human Rights Commission, we need clarity from the fair work system, and the government about where do we stand.

“Let’s get the information, let’s find out the problems and solve them.”

