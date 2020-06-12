Business leaders concerned by prospect of packed public holiday period

Business leaders are concerned by the prospect of the AFL Grand Final public holiday being within days of the Melbourne Cup holiday this year.

It’s feared it could cause businesses already struggling from the coronavirus pandemic to collapse.

Jodie Gillett, Chief Executive of Commerce Ballarat, said now was not the time to make things harder.

“This year, in particular, we need to be very careful about putting any further impost on to our business communities,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

PIC: Getty (iStock)