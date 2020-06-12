3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Business leaders concerned by prospect..

Business leaders concerned by prospect of packed public holiday period

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Business leaders are concerned by the prospect of the AFL Grand Final public holiday being within days of the Melbourne Cup holiday this year.

It’s feared it could cause businesses already struggling from the coronavirus pandemic to collapse.

Jodie Gillett, Chief Executive of Commerce Ballarat, said now was not the time to make things harder.

“This year, in particular, we need to be very careful about putting any further impost on to our business communities,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

PIC: Getty (iStock)

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332