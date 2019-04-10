Business owner hits out over “totally inappropriate” location of injecting facility ahead of community meeting

Local residents will meet on Wednesday night to discuss North Richmond’s safe injecting facility.

The centre has come under much scrutiny, with locals complaining anti-social behavior is on the rise in the area.

Alan Mitchell runs a small business in Richmond and says he has to endure a “day-to-day confrontation” with those who frequent the facility.

“The drug community compared to the rest of the community is small but it dominates the landscape,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I think it’s very important to distinguish what’s happening inside the facility and all the positive things they’re trying to do and what’s happening outside.

“There’s no duty of care to the community at the moment.

“It’s in the wrong location and totally inappropriate.”

